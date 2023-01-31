A story about a father in China telling his young daughter that getting married when she grows up is her decision but that he expects her to spend time with him regardless has delighted mainland social media. A video shows the unidentified father from Shanxi province in northern China driving with his daughter and wife sitting in the back seat as his daughter shares her enthusiasm for getting married as soon as she can. “I have to get married when I grow up,” the little girl tells her father. “I know, I know you can do it, but it is not necessary to marry,” the father replied. “Why do you say that?” The daughter asked. “How could I live on if you married and moved to a place far away from home?” The father replied. He then reassured her that he wanted her to marry someone someday if she wished to. “I really want to grow up, get married and play mahjong,” the girl responded. The girl’s mother, who was filming the exchange, burst into laughter at this point as the father playfully told his daughter that if she did not get married, she could still enjoy playing mahjong with him. He then explained that he would miss her if she married and had to move far away. The video has trended widely online in mainland China. Many people found the exchange between the pair amusing, with the father praised for his open-minded and progressive attitude towards his daughter and marriage. One person online said: “The daughter is adorable and so is the father.” Another commented: “I wish my father had been as gentle.” Another person, who said he has a five-year-old daughter, said: “I often tell my daughter that she can get married if she wants. Otherwise, she is free to enjoy her lifestyle.” One person joked: “Haha, but will the father delete the video when he starts to pressure her to get married once she grows up?”