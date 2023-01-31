The touching exchange between father and daughter on marriage and choice has gone viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Play mahjong with me’: Chinese dad tells young daughter marriage is up to her but asks she still spend time with him in viral video

  • A father and his young daughter discussing marriage during a car trip in China delight social media with sweet exchange
  • The girl says she can’t wait to marry, which her father says is her choice, but hopes she won’t if she has to move far away from home

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 31 Jan, 2023

