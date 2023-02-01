A two-year-old gives his red packet money to the family pet and a sad dog chases his owner’s car for 10 minutes to bid farewell. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Man’s best friend in China: boy gives pet dog his Lunar New Year ‘lucky money’, pooch chases owner’s car to say goodbye and missing pet knocks on front door
- A little boy gives all his red packet ‘lucky money’ to the family dog in a touching viral video
- A dog chasing his owner’s car for 10 minutes after farewell moves many on mainland social media to tears
A two-year-old gives his red packet money to the family pet and a sad dog chases his owner’s car for 10 minutes to bid farewell. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin