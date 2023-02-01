A baby gorilla that plays as though it is cutting grass, a 5-year-old aces older brother’s homework and gets upset, and a fat fox gets help. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Quirky China: baby gorilla’s lawnmower man moves, girl does brother’s homework by mistake and fat fox gets help losing weight
- A baby gorilla’s unusual playtime game with grass delights mainland social media
- A girl who completed the wrong homework when she picked up her older brother’s schoolwork gets everything right
A baby gorilla that plays as though it is cutting grass, a 5-year-old aces older brother’s homework and gets upset, and a fat fox gets help. Photo: SCMP composite/handout