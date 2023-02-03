A mother in Taiwan has been branded “crazy” by social media commenters after she placed her daughter’s portable potty in the middle of a busy restaurant. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘No bottom line’: Chinese social media goes potty after mother allows daughter to use portable child toilet in middle of busy Taiwan restaurant
- Diners look on in horror and disbelief as mother plonks daughter’s potty next to table, then pulls up her pants after she is done
- Social media observers react angrily to photos posted online which show that the restaurant restrooms were just metres away
