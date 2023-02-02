A video of a family discussing where to bury their grandfather as he sits nearby shocks mainland Chinese social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘He’s still alive!’: video of relatives discussing where to bury hard-of-hearing grandfather as he sits nearby goes viral in China

  • A video of a family discussing where to bury their grandfather, who has cancer, while he is seated near them goes viral
  • The man’s granddaughter says his hearing is very poor and does not think he could hear the conversation

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Feb, 2023

