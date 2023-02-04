A heated debate has begun after a Hong Kong woman made an online post telling of her experience in facing pressure to have a baby while she is staying in her boyfriend’s family home. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Phone her a taxi’: Hong Kong woman under pressure to have baby vows to ditch boyfriend after over-hearing his family tell him to let her go if she doesn’t
- Social media posting by the woman in her 30s prompts a feisty online debate about the rights and wrongs of having a baby
- It is common for family pressure to mount over the Lunar New Year period, but one woman has had enough
