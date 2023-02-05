A grief-stricken Chinese grandmother who blamed herself for the tragic death of her beloved granddaughter has finally succumbed to cancer. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘It’s my fault’: grief-stricken Chinese gran who blamed herself for tragic plunge-from-height death of beloved granddaughter succumbs to cancer
- Toddler nicknamed ‘Little Cherry’ plunged eight floors to her death due to ‘negligent’ nanny drafted in because gran was out getting cancer treatment
- Since her granddaughter’s death last year the woman refused chemotherapy because she believed she wasn’t worthy
