A grief-stricken Chinese grandmother who blamed herself for the tragic death of her beloved granddaughter has finally succumbed to cancer. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘It’s my fault’: grief-stricken Chinese gran who blamed herself for tragic plunge-from-height death of beloved granddaughter succumbs to cancer

  • Toddler nicknamed ‘Little Cherry’ plunged eight floors to her death due to ‘negligent’ nanny drafted in because gran was out getting cancer treatment
  • Since her granddaughter’s death last year the woman refused chemotherapy because she believed she wasn’t worthy

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Feb, 2023

