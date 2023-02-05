A moving video of a drunk husband in tears as he pleads for his wife’s parents to convince her to stop breastfeeding because of the strain on her touches millions in China. Photo: SCMP Composite/Handout
‘Tell her to stop breastfeeding’: video of man in tears begging in-laws to tell wife to wean toddler after 2 years without a proper night’s sleep trends in China
- A video of a husband drunkenly telling his wife’s parents she needs to stop breastfeeding so she can get some sleep has trended widely in China
- The visibly intoxicated man is shown in the video in tears as he complains about the impact of her continued breastfeeding of their two-year-old child
