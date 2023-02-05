Hong Kong’s Star Ferry occupies a nostalgic place in the hearts of many locals and tourists. Established in 1888, it is one of the city’s oldest forms of public transport, and one of its most loved, ferrying passengers across the iconic Victoria Harbour between Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. A ride on the Star Ferry is often recommended in travel brochures. It has also featured in popular culture, including having “roles” in the 1960 film, The World of Suzie Wong , and the television series Noble House . It was also the backdrop for Hong Kong hip-hop artist Haysen Cheng’s 2021 song, Star Ferry . But while it has watched the transformation of Hong Kong into a global financial hub – in its heyday ferrying more than 60,000 passengers a day – it has also witnessed the city stumble. Social unrest that rocked the city in 2019, combined with the impact of the three-year Covid pandemic and a rise in the city’s rail network, has taken its toll: in 2021, daily passenger numbers plummeted to fewer than 27,000. But shutting down the struggling icon was not an option, ferry boss David Chow Cheuk-yin told the South China Morning Post last month. “Many wrote on our Facebook page that they didn’t want to see Star Ferry close down as it was part of their collective memory,” Chow said. This week, operators increased fares in a bid to help lift the operator out of the red and reduce its deficit which in 2021 stood at HK$37 million (US$4.7 million). From April 3, journeys connecting Tsim Sha Tsui with Central and Wan Chai will cost HK$5 (64 US cents) for an adult on weekdays and HK$6.5 on weekends and public holidays. Chow said support came from many corners when news surfaced that the ferry operator was struggling to stay afloat. “There have been many people using different heart-warming ways to show their support,” he said. When fans of Anson Lo Hon-ting, a member of popular Hong Kong boy band Mirror, got wind of its struggles, they swung into action. Under the banner of the Anson Lo International Fan Club, they celebrated their idol’s birthday by offering members of the public and his legion of fans free ferry rides on his special day. The ferry – as well as billboards – were decked out in pink, Lo’s signature colour. “We lost Jumbo, it’s too soon for another ship to go down,” posted a fan club member on social media, the jumbo is a reference to the Jumbo Floating Restaurant, the once popular tourist attraction that closed in 2020. Its fate sealed last year when it capsized amid rough seas while being towed to its new home in Cambodia. French luxury brand Dior has also got onboard. It collaborated with the ferry, decorating the seats with the brand’s custom grey star pillows. Even the lifebuoys were given the Dior treatment, adorned with the brand’s signature monogram print.