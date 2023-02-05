A gynaecologist who posted a female patient’s genitals in a photo on social media in China has been suspended after outraged internet users reported the post. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Doctor suspended for posting photo online of him examining female patient's genitalia, shocking millions on Chinese social media
- A doctor in China posted a photo online of a patient he was examining, showing her genitalia as she laid on a table
- The incident was exposed when an internet user identified the doctor after coming across pictures he posted on Douban.com
