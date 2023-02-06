A courier for a “fast delivery” service in China was made to put that claim to the test when a woman ordered antivenom after being bitten by a snake. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Fight against God of Death to save you’: courier in China races to deliver antivenom to woman whose order form said she had been bitten by snake
- A woman ordered drugs used for treating snake bites on a fast delivery platform and asked the courier to make it a priority
- Fearing the woman might die, the panicked courier raced to the delivery address, praying he would get there in time
