A courier for a “fast delivery” service in China was made to put that claim to the test when a woman ordered antivenom after being bitten by a snake. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Fight against God of Death to save you’: courier in China races to deliver antivenom to woman whose order form said she had been bitten by snake

  • A woman ordered drugs used for treating snake bites on a fast delivery platform and asked the courier to make it a priority
  • Fearing the woman might die, the panicked courier raced to the delivery address, praying he would get there in time

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:11am, 6 Feb, 2023

