A fed-up mother in China says her son has become lazy after his grandparents spoiled him; putting his clothes on for him and hand-feeding him meals. Photo: SCMP composite
A fed-up mother in China says her son has become lazy after his grandparents spoiled him; putting his clothes on for him and hand-feeding him meals. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘They dress and hand-feed him’: mother’s fear that son, 10, won’t survive adult life after grandparents spoil him strikes a chord in China

  • An exasperated mother in China says her son has become lazy, even refusing to feed himself after his grandparents spoiled him
  • A video of the boy shows him lying on the floor as his grandparents try and put his clothes on and later hand-feed him

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:58am, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A fed-up mother in China says her son has become lazy after his grandparents spoiled him; putting his clothes on for him and hand-feeding him meals. Photo: SCMP composite
A fed-up mother in China says her son has become lazy after his grandparents spoiled him; putting his clothes on for him and hand-feeding him meals. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE