A Chinese man who was worried about his wife getting cold in winter raised a mini-flock of geese to provide feathers for a down coat he hand-made for her. Photo: SCMP composite
Labour of love: romantic Chinese man raises mini-flock of geese to pluck feathers to make down-coat to protect wife from winter cold
- Former clothing industry worker nurtures four geese over six months to make coat for wife before birds are slaughtered and eaten
- The romantic 40-year-old also makes clothing for his son out of left-over bits and pieces around their home
