A Chinese man who was worried about his wife getting cold in winter raised a mini-flock of geese to provide feathers for a down coat he hand-made for her. Photo: SCMP composite
A Chinese man who was worried about his wife getting cold in winter raised a mini-flock of geese to provide feathers for a down coat he hand-made for her. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Labour of love: romantic Chinese man raises mini-flock of geese to pluck feathers to make down-coat to protect wife from winter cold

  • Former clothing industry worker nurtures four geese over six months to make coat for wife before birds are slaughtered and eaten
  • The romantic 40-year-old also makes clothing for his son out of left-over bits and pieces around their home

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese man who was worried about his wife getting cold in winter raised a mini-flock of geese to provide feathers for a down coat he hand-made for her. Photo: SCMP composite
A Chinese man who was worried about his wife getting cold in winter raised a mini-flock of geese to provide feathers for a down coat he hand-made for her. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE