A Chinese mother who takes her 38-year-old son for a psychiatric check-up every Lunar New Year because he has not married is given a taste of her own medicine by doctors. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Force to marry disorder’: Chinese mother who takes single son, 38, to psychiatric hospital for annual check-up gets dose of own medicine
- Millions watch video of man, 38, who says he goes along with annual psychiatric check-up just to please his mother
- Pressure to get married is ever-present in China, but at Lunar New Year the demands intensify
