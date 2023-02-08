A Chinese mother who takes her 38-year-old son for a psychiatric check-up every Lunar New Year because he has not married is given a taste of her own medicine by doctors. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Force to marry disorder’: Chinese mother who takes single son, 38, to psychiatric hospital for annual check-up gets dose of own medicine

  • Millions watch video of man, 38, who says he goes along with annual psychiatric check-up just to please his mother
  • Pressure to get married is ever-present in China, but at Lunar New Year the demands intensify

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 1:13pm, 8 Feb, 2023

