Replacement criminal: 12 years jail for ‘trusted friend’ of Chinese woman who stole US$138,000 in luxury goods from her home and switched them for fakes

  • Chinese woman’s 3-year crime spree in which she stole US$138,000 in luxury items from home of ‘trusted friend’ ends in 12- year prison term
  • Prosecutors say ‘best pal’ criminal, who replaced the stolen loot with fake top-end items, also misled the police investigation into her crimes

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 8 Feb, 2023

