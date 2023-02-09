A Hong Kong girlfriend who insisted her boyfriend spend Valentine’s Day with her rather than attend his grandfather’s funeral has been ditched. SCMP composite
A Hong Kong girlfriend who insisted her boyfriend spend Valentine’s Day with her rather than attend his grandfather’s funeral has been ditched. SCMP composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘He’s dead, he won’t know’: heartless Hong Kong girlfriend ditched after she insists man miss grandfather’s funeral to spend Valentine’s Day with her

  • Social media posters back Hong Kong man who left girlfriend after she crudely insisted he miss grandpa’s funeral to spend Valentine’s Day with her
  • Despite offer by boyfriend to celebrate February 14 with her in advance, and bring expensive gifts, the woman refused

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong girlfriend who insisted her boyfriend spend Valentine’s Day with her rather than attend his grandfather’s funeral has been ditched. SCMP composite
A Hong Kong girlfriend who insisted her boyfriend spend Valentine’s Day with her rather than attend his grandfather’s funeral has been ditched. SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE