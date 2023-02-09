Instead of sharing the news of his win with his then-wife, the lottery winner hid money with his sister and helped his ex-wife buy a flat. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘He wants to enjoy it alone’: lottery winner in China who hid US$1.5 million win from wife and bought ex a flat ordered to pay compensation in divorce

  • A mainland court has ordered a man who hid millions in lottery winnings to pay a portion to his wife as part of a divorce settlement
  • The man concealed the money after winning a jackpot 2 years ago by hiding money with his family and a previous wife

Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:00pm, 9 Feb, 2023

