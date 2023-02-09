A 27-year-old Chinese man who was abducted by human traffickers as a two-year-old then adopted by billionaire foster parents has returned to his birth parents, who turned out to be multimillionaires, after quarter of a century. Photo: SCMP composite
A 27-year-old Chinese man who was abducted by human traffickers as a two-year-old then adopted by billionaire foster parents has returned to his birth parents, who turned out to be multimillionaires, after quarter of a century. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Money can’t buy happiness’: Chinese man abducted as toddler and adopted by billionaire family returns, aged 27, to bosom of multimillionaire birth parents

  • Quarter-of-a-century after he was abducted, aged 2, by human traffickers, 27-year-old Chinese man leaves his billionaire adoptive family to return home
  • He discovers birth parents are multimillionaires as his father vows to eventually hand the family business over to him

Fran Lu in Beijing