“No, I won’t be around when you grow up, and you can’t see me any more,” a grandfather tells his grandson in an emotional video on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
“No, I won’t be around when you grow up, and you can’t see me any more,” a grandfather tells his grandson in an emotional video on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘I won’t be around’: 90-year-old grandpa explaining death to grandson, 5, stirs emotional response from boy and Chinese social media

  • A video of a little boy asking his grandpa if he will see him when he is a grown-up has touched hearts on mainland social media
  • The grandfather’s answer that he would not as he would no longer be around reduced the boy to tears in the poignant video

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
“No, I won’t be around when you grow up, and you can’t see me any more,” a grandfather tells his grandson in an emotional video on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
“No, I won’t be around when you grow up, and you can’t see me any more,” a grandfather tells his grandson in an emotional video on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE