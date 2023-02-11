After the incident, a chastised groom says he is sorry for his past treatment of women and cautioned other men about cheating. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Today we will destroy you’: Chinese groom’s ex-girlfriends crash wedding with protest banner threatening to expose his secret past
- A group of women in China stage a protest outside the wedding of their former boyfriend, accusing him of misdeeds in a viral video
- The unexpected protest shocked and angered the bride and her parents, who demanded an explanation from the embarrassed and apologetic groom
