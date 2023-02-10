Two decades of secret generosity towards his students has come to light following the sudden death of a Chinese teacher just before the Lunar New Year holidays. Photo: SCMP composite
Two decades of secret generosity towards his students has come to light following the sudden death of a Chinese teacher just before the Lunar New Year holidays. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Remembering ‘Daddy Song’: sudden death of Chinese teacher reveals 20 years of secret generosity which kept at least 30 poor students afloat

  • Scores of students from across China attend funeral of generous school teacher who gave to the poor and told no-one about it
  • His giving secret only emerged after his sudden death, aged 48, when his family were sorting through his belongings

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Two decades of secret generosity towards his students has come to light following the sudden death of a Chinese teacher just before the Lunar New Year holidays. Photo: SCMP composite
Two decades of secret generosity towards his students has come to light following the sudden death of a Chinese teacher just before the Lunar New Year holidays. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE