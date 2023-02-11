Although China is officially an atheist country, the people of Fujian province are distinct for their devout belief in local gods and colourful traditions. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Taking ‘Wandering Gods’ to the movies – a colourful folk tradition observed by many in southeastern China brings Spring Festival alive
- Effigies of local gods watching movies and fireworks are just some of the enchanting features of the religious beliefs of locals in southeastern China
- Youshen customs remain popular in Fujian province and are recognised as an intangible cultural heritage in China
Although China is officially an atheist country, the people of Fujian province are distinct for their devout belief in local gods and colourful traditions. Photo: SCMP composite/handout