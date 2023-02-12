More than 100 million people have engaged in a debate on Chinese social media after an official meeting involving 30 rural women discussed a boycott of the traditional custom of paying a “bride price”. Photo: SCMP composite
‘It’s 2023, not 2023BC’: 100 million react as Chinese town notorious for huge bride-price demands urges women to boycott outdated wedding custom
- Millions join social media debate in China over rights and wrongs of outdated traditional wedding customs
- In recent times, sum of money paid to bride’s family by that of the groom is often returned to the newlyweds but the practice has not been eradicated
More than 100 million people have engaged in a debate on Chinese social media after an official meeting involving 30 rural women discussed a boycott of the traditional custom of paying a “bride price”. Photo: SCMP composite