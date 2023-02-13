A woman who braved cold weather to help a man trapped after a car accident is being hailed on mainland social media after staying with him for an hour until help arrived. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
Good Samaritan: woman braves cold winds for an hour talking to man trapped in mangled car after crash to keep him calm and awake, praised in China

  • A woman who came upon a car accident in China wins online praise after she stayed with a man who was trapped in his car until help arrived
  • In the cold and windy conditions, she insisted on comforting the injured man and kept him calm and awake by talking to distract him from his pain

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:22pm, 13 Feb, 2023

A woman who braved cold weather to help a man trapped after a car accident is being hailed on mainland social media after staying with him for an hour until help arrived. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
