A Chinese dancer made famous by a viral video of her dancing on a tumbler has responded to recent online attacks that she looked exhausted during a performance by saying the footage was taken after a long day of hard work. Feng Jiachen is known as the “Tumbler Little Sister” in mainland China after tourist videos of her dancing on a tumbler in Xian, Shaanxi province, northwestern China, while wearing a Tang dynasty costume went viral in 2019. The 27-year-old responded to criticism that she looked like she had “just given birth” during a recent performance by saying she did not want to be caught up in current debates in China about marriage and childbirth, Red Star News reported. Earlier this month, Feng’s latest performance was criticised by a social media user who said she looked tired and seemed much older than before. The critic posted two pictures comparing Feng’s face from the recent performance and another taken three years prior. The critic, whose name and gender were not disclosed, said Feng was not as “vigorous” as before and that “there was no light in her eyes”. They speculated that the change was because she had given birth in 2021. The post generated a slew of online comments such as, “She doesn’t live a happy life after marriage”, “Don’t get married, girls”, and “What does marriage bring to women?” Feng responded on the social media platform Toutiao in early February that she appeared exhausted due to her hectic work schedule. “Besides dancing, I also have some backstage work and tourism marketing tasks,” said Feng. “Recently, I worked overtime till 5am every day. But I still needed to dance and take videos in the daytime. It’s normal that I don’t look so well.” She added that she was so tired from work that she didn’t have the energy to smile, but had tried her best to present an enjoyable show for her audience. “Sorry that I can’t always maintain an appearance like that of someone aged 18. I am also a human being, and even without marriage or childbirth, time would still leave traces on me … I cherish my job and I love my family and my kid. If you think a woman has lost a lot from childbirth, you should be kind to your mother and wife,” Feng wrote. “Don’t take advantage of me to spread marriage or childbirth anxiety. Don’t use me to promote your cosmetic medical products – this is so ridiculous.” Her response generated substantial discussion about a woman’s choice in marriage and childbirth on mainland social media and was viewed 400 million times on Weibo and 10 million times on Douyin. “They blamed everything on marriage or kids. Is it difficult for them to respect others’ choices?” Asked one person. “Marrying or refusing to marry is everyone’s own life choice. It’s not necessary to sneer at the choices of others,” a second commenter observed. Another person wrote: “Giving birth to a child will affect a woman a lot and that’s the reality. We can see countless cases in our life. People should consider the benefits and losses before making a decision. Everyone lives a life they want and that’s all.” The People’s Daily, an official Communist Party newspaper also weighed in on the discussion. “There are many factors leading to a person’s physical changes. Simply ascribing a woman’s outer appearance change to marriage and childbirth is really far-fetched,” the paper wrote in an editorial posted on Weibo on February 8. “If ageing in facial appearance is inevitable, keeping a good life attitude is the best cosmetic ingredient,” it added.