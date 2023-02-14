When Zhang Meihua was diagnosed with leukaemia 13 years ago, she was close to having a breakdown, but was determined to keep running her farm. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Strawberries are my hope’: woman runs fruit farm to pay for her leukaemia treatment and inspires social media in China
- When Zhang Meihua was diagnosed with leukaemia 13 years ago, she says she was close to having a breakdown
- Today she credits her thriving strawberry farm and online order business with helping her survive financially and emotionally
When Zhang Meihua was diagnosed with leukaemia 13 years ago, she was close to having a breakdown, but was determined to keep running her farm. Photo: SCMP composite/handout