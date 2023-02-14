When Zhang Meihua was diagnosed with leukaemia 13 years ago, she was close to having a breakdown, but was determined to keep running her farm. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Strawberries are my hope’: woman runs fruit farm to pay for her leukaemia treatment and inspires social media in China

  • When Zhang Meihua was diagnosed with leukaemia 13 years ago, she says she was close to having a breakdown
  • Today she credits her thriving strawberry farm and online order business with helping her survive financially and emotionally

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Feb, 2023

