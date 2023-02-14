“I became so furious that I picked up a samurai sword and stepped forward to stab him”, the father told a Chinese court before it sentenced him to 12 years in jail. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
‘Just wanted to scare him’: Chinese father who accidentally stabbed son to death with Japanese samurai sword in study argument gets 12 years’ jail
- A court in China found that Yang Junming used a Japanese samurai sword to jab his 13-year-old son, who later died in hospital after losing too much blood
- The attack happened after Yang was told about his son’s poor academic performance in an online meeting with a teacher
