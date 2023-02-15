Initial reports said the couple were showing off their love, but a second explanation was later offered by a coach from the park. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Couple in China rescued from bungee jump after hanging upside down in mid-air in harness as woman too scared to let go of boyfriend

  • A video of a couple in China suspended in mid-air and refusing to leave after bungee jumping has gone viral on mainland social media
  • In the end, a worker had to slide down the rope to make the couple attach the safety mechanism so they could be lifted away

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:11pm, 15 Feb, 2023

