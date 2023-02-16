A Hong Kong woman who went on a “discriminatory” rant against a city waiter has been strongly criticised on social media after a video of her outburst was posted on Facebook. Photo: SCMP composite
‘A waiter for the rest of your life’: ranting Hong Kong woman hurls ‘classist’ abuse at city restaurant server sparking online equality debate

  • Agitated middle-aged woman launches lunchtime tirade at Hong Kong waiter over length of time she can sit at table
  • Restaurant leaps to defence of member of staff, accusing the woman of being ‘discriminatory’ and ‘classist’

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 9:21am, 16 Feb, 2023

