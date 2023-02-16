Local officials in Henan province, central China, have been rebuked for allowing a sexy pole dancer to perform at a promotional real estate fair. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Local officials in Henan province, central China, have been rebuked for allowing a sexy pole dancer to perform at a promotional real estate fair. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Too hot to handle: Chinese officials rebuked for using sexy pole dancer to kick off property fair

  • Local Chinese government officials have been criticised after they staged a sexy pole dance at a property fair in Henan province
  • The move has split online opinion with some describing pole dancing as a normal ‘sporting activity’ while others say it is ‘inappropriate’

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 3:10pm, 16 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Local officials in Henan province, central China, have been rebuked for allowing a sexy pole dancer to perform at a promotional real estate fair. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Local officials in Henan province, central China, have been rebuked for allowing a sexy pole dancer to perform at a promotional real estate fair. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE