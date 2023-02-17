After describing her frustration about dating in the emotionally charged video, the woman said she dreaded facing her 28th single Valentine’s Day this year. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Never held a man’s hand’: video of sobbing single woman, 28, about having no boyfriend and life pressure sparks debate on China’s tough dating scene
- A woman’s monologue video about the pressure she feels from her job, money, her parents and being single goes viral in China
- She said the stress they caused had started turning her hair grey, and she dreaded the arrival of another lonely Valentine’s Day
After describing her frustration about dating in the emotionally charged video, the woman said she dreaded facing her 28th single Valentine’s Day this year. Photo: SCMP composite/handout