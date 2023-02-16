A Chinese woman whose ex-husband murdered their two children, aged one and two, at the behest of his girlfriend, has rejected his death row pleas for mercy. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I must see you die at all costs’: grieving Chinese mother whose children, 1 and 2, were murdered by ex-husband slams his death row pleas for mercy
- Encouraged by his girlfriend, Chinese man threw two toddlers he had with his ex-wife from his 15th-floor apartment in 2020
- The murdering pair have been sentenced to death but are appealing the verdict
