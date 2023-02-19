A video of an elderly Chinese man suffering from memory loss walking for 20km in search of his late wife, whom he believed was still alive, has touched a nerve on mainland social media. The Shanghai man, surnamed Zhang, was found by police searching for his wife, who had died two years ago. He recently had a stroke which caused memory loss and delusions, and believed his wife had become lost on her way home, xinmin.cn reported. A viral video on social media showed Zhang walking along a bicycle path and stopping to look around before continuing. When local police found him on the street they were unable to understand what he was doing until an officer took him back to the local station and started to ask him questions. “Who are you living with?” The officer asked. “With my wife,” Zhang answered. “Hasn’t your wife already gone? We’ve got her record from the file,” the officer responded. “No, no. Wasn’t she here just now?” Zhang replied. The officer then asked where Zhang thought his wife was now, to which the elderly man pointed and said she was sitting next to him. “I was off to home before her,” Zhang added. Despite being told his wife had been dead for two years, he insisted that his wife was alive. The officer soon discovered that Zhang didn’t have any children and had been missing his wife since she died. Zhang was later escorted home by the officer. The story has moved millions of people to tears on mainland social media. One person commented: “It’s very touching. The man without his wife lives a lonely life.” Another person said: “He must be very sad, so he refuses to accept the truth that his wife is dead.” “His is a heart-rending story. It makes me believe that undying love exists in the world,” another person commented. “Forget everyone but not his wife. Such a fairy tale love,” another said.