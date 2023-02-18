A mainland Chinese traveller – who lavished online praise on strangers who helped her daughter on Hong Kong’s crowded mass transit railway system – has prompted an outpouring of love for the city’s kind-hearted people. The woman, who goes by the name Zhuzhu, said her eight-year-old daughter accidentally fell through the platform gap on Hong Kong’s MTR and was rescued by surrounding passengers who immediately rushed to her aid. Also, while her daughter was still in shock after being rescued and couldn’t stop crying, a young man tapped her on the shoulder and gave her some tissues. Zhuzhu’s post has attracted 1,700 likes and 500 comments since it was published on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu. “I really like Hongkongers now. In times of emergency they are not cold at all.” Her post resonated with many who shared “Good Samaritan” encounters they had experienced in the city. A woman called @Mingtianjiuhaola said she got lost near Chungking Mansions in the city’s Tsim Sha Tsui district late at night when a Hong Kong woman who had just finished a night shift at work volunteered to help her find her hotel. The young local also gave the traveller her phone number in case she needed more assistance. A mainland student in Hong Kong said her grandfather, who doesn’t understand Cantonese and speaks Mandarin poorly, met a kind Hongkonger who took him to the subway station and helped him buy a travel card. The episode remained the favourite memory of his trip to the city and every time they talked about Hong Kong, he always expressed thanks about the act of kindness. Zhuzhu’s comments about Hong Kong people were applauded by many. One person said: “Hongkongers are cold on the outside and warm on the inside. Although they always seem to be in a rush with a poker face, most people are really nice and keen to help those in need.” “Everywhere has good and bad people. We should not let stereotypes influence our attitude towards individuals,” said another. Some commented that the experience of Zhuzhu and others inspired them to look at Hong Kong from a fresh perspective. One online observer said she used to worry about facing discrimination in the city for speaking Mandarin, and was considering speaking English when travelling there. “But it doesn’t seem necessary now,” she said.