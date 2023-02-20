A woman in China who drew calligraphy on plain curtains wins praise for stylish innovation online. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Even the wind has become art’: woman turns home curtains into artistic scrolls with Chinese calligraphy to delight of art lovers online

  • A woman in China who drew calligraphy characters on plain white window curtains to make them more interesting praised for stylish innovation
  • However, some pointed out their similarity to calligraphy banners used at funerals in some places, saying the curtains reminded them of death

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Feb, 2023

