A Chinese kindergarten teacher became a “human flesh sliding rail” to record the happy faces of the children in her class. In a viral video on mainland social media, the teacher lay on the floor and held a mobile phone as she took a video of the children while a colleague dragged her by the feet across the classroom, the News Express reported. The children were seen in the video waving their hands at the teacher, whose name was not revealed, and smiling happily as she slid past them. “I hoped to take different videos for the kids, so I thought of shooting from a different angle,” the teacher from China’s northern Hebei province said. “I changed into a thick coat for it, but I hadn’t expected the kids to become happier and happier as I took the video.” “This teacher really loves kids,” said one person on Douyin. “The smile of this age is the most innocent and pure,” said another. Another joked: “Not bad that she swept the floor at the same time.” Toddler refuses to let go of ‘big sister’ A toddler starting kindergarten in China has trended on social media after he was filmed holding tightly onto his “big sister”, whom he met at school and would not let go. The boy, aged around three, started kindergarten at the beginning of this month and met his adoptive sister, who is two grades higher at the same kindergarten in eastern China’s Anhui province, news portal The Paper reports. The boy’s teacher, surnamed Liang, said when the boy was queuing up in the class with the other children, he suddenly ran across to his adoptive sister. “He then went to hold his sister. He did it so quickly that I did not react in time,” Liang said. “He said, ‘I will not let go of my big sister’. It’s really heart-warming.” Wrong school but right time for friends A girl sent to the wrong kindergarten by a relative found herself integrated into the new school after playing joyfully with the other children. The kindergarten contacted police in eastern China’s Jiangsu province earlier this month to report that a girl, about three or four years old, was sent to the school by accident. The relative who dropped the girl off had already left when teachers realised the mistake, The Paper reported. The teachers could not contact the girl’s family since she could only remember her mother’s name but did not know her phone number. Police officers finally identified the girl’s family after piecing together the clues she could provide. When the girl’s mother arrived at the kindergarten to pick her up, a teacher told her: “Your daughter has been playing with the kids here. They are playing happily together.”