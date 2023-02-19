A woman in China who defrauded 680,000 yuan (US$99,000) from her landlady to pay for her lifestyle has gone viral on mainland social media. The woman, nicknamed Xiaowu, from Shanxi province in northern China, was arrested by police after being accused of stealing money from her close friend and landlady, called Xiaotian, Star Video reported. Xiaowu, who rents a flat owned by Xiaotian, befriended the woman and then borrowed money from her once she was expecting her second child. Xiaowu initiated the subject of money by revealing to her landlady that her unemployed husband did not provide enough financial support to cover pregnancy costs like prenatal examinations. Xiaotian, believing she was the woman’s “best friend”, agreed to lend her money to help pay for the tests. Xiaotian was soon surprised when similar situations requiring her to loan money to Xiaowu occurred repeatedly. However, the woman seemed so miserable that Xiaotian felt she could not refuse. “I took pity on her and lent her the money again and again,” Xiaotian told Star Video. Later when Xiaotian tried to press Xiaowu to return the money, the woman sent her a screenshot of her bank balance showing more than 4.2 million yuan (US$612,000) in fixed deposits and claimed she would be able to pay her back soon. Xiaotian remained suspicious, however, and asked Xiaowu to prove she held the money she claimed was in her account by checking in person at the bank together. When the balance in her account was shown to be just 1 yuan (15 US cents), Xiaowu claimed that her money had been stolen. “I immediately realised I had been conned,” said Xiaotian. It was later revealed that Xiaowu spent the money on her family, dining out with friends and giving her husband up to 10,000 yuan (US$1,500) a month. “When her husband told her that he wanted to find a job, she said that she had money and there was no need to work,” an unidentified police officer said. Police said they are still investigating the case. The story has generated significant online discussion in China, with many criticising Xiaowu’s behaviour. One said: “Did she really believe that she could deceive her friend forever?” Another person commented: “Oh, the landlady definitely treated her as a best friend.” “She did not even allow her husband to find a job. What a woman!” one commenter said. “She destroyed a wonderful friendship and hurt a person with a golden heart,” another added.