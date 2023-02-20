Disappearing trick: millions of people on Chinese social media have slammed a man who borrowed US$17,500 from his friend then wrote him an IOU in vanishing ink. Photo: SCMP composite
Vanishing IOU: 11 million Chinese express outrage at man who wrote repayment agreement for US$17,500 loan from friend in rapidly disappearing ink
- Half-a-decade after borrowing US$17,500 from his friend then writing him an IOU in vanishing ink, a Chinese man has finally repaid the loan in full
- Despite this, and a formal apology, the swindler has attracted the ire of millions of people on mainland social media
Disappearing trick: millions of people on Chinese social media have slammed a man who borrowed US$17,500 from his friend then wrote him an IOU in vanishing ink. Photo: SCMP composite