Disappearing trick: millions of people on Chinese social media have slammed a man who borrowed US$17,500 from his friend then wrote him an IOU in vanishing ink. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
Vanishing IOU: 11 million Chinese express outrage at man who wrote repayment agreement for US$17,500 loan from friend in rapidly disappearing ink

  • Half-a-decade after borrowing US$17,500 from his friend then writing him an IOU in vanishing ink, a Chinese man has finally repaid the loan in full
  • Despite this, and a formal apology, the swindler has attracted the ire of millions of people on mainland social media

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 3:10pm, 20 Feb, 2023

