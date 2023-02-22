The video, viewed 7.9 million times on Douyin alone, shows the boy hugging the cat as he pleads for it to stop shedding hair. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘I love you, please don’t moult’: boy in China begging pet cat not to shed hair or family will abandon prompts criticism of parents after millions watch video

  • A boy filmed begging his pet cat not to shed hair or his parents will take it away has melted the hearts of millions in China
  • The video has led to widespread criticism of the boy’s parents, prompting his father to say he will do his best to persuade the family to keep the cat

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:21pm, 22 Feb, 2023

