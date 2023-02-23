A professor who effectively urged secondary school pupils study hard so they could procreate with foreigners to produce an “elite” human hybrid has been lambasted by a student who attended his talk. The shocked and angry pupil took to the stage the academic was speaking from after he told students that “achieving good grades is for hybridising with foreigners and producing elites” and insisted that “studying is for money”. Viral videos on multiple Chinese social media platforms show Chen Hongyou, an associate professor from the Hefei Normal University in eastern China’s Anhui province, lecturing graduating students from the Lujiang Middle School on the importance of study. Chen has been suspended from duty in the wake of his presentation pending an investigation by the local education authority. Although the majority of Chen’s speech was not recorded, a student present quoted him saying: “Those with good grades should hybridise with foreigners and produce better elites.” Chen then continued his speech in a sexist manner: “If a student is admitted to a university in Hefei,” the capital city of Anhui, “he can choose from all the women in Anhui at will. “If he is admitted to Tsinghua and Peking universities, he can choose from all the women from China at will. If he gets into a university abroad, he can choose from all the women of the world at will.” The academic also showed off a photo of himself at a dinner party with several Chinese business tycoons during the presentation’s slideshow to demonstrate his contention that “studying is for money”. The student told Jimu News that the lecture for final-year secondary school pupils was attended by around a thousand students and teachers on February 18. As Chen delivered his talk, discontent rose among the students before one of them took to the stage, grabbed the microphone and said: “He sees nothing but money. He has a servile attitude towards foreign things.” “What is the purpose of study? It is for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” the student concluded loosely quoting the late Chinese premier Zhou Enlai, to wild cheers from his peers. It is understood the unidentified outraged student ranked third in his grade. “His words are much more encouraging than the vulgar jokes of that professor. That is the best pep talk,” said the student who recorded and uploaded a video of the talk. Chen continued his speech despite a significant number of those in attendance leaving in protest. According to a screenshot of Chen’s profile on the university website, which is now deleted from his page, he is a “distinguished expert of Anhui provincial middle and primary school teacher training”, and consultant for several middle and primary schools.