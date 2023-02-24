A primary school in eastern China has been praised on mainland social media after it launched an innovative initiative to reward high-performing students with “practice experience” such as tree climbing and fishing instead of trophies, prize ribbons and paper awards. Since the start of the current school term, a Quzhou primary school in Zhejiang province has rewarded students with good grades from winter break exams with tree climbing practice. “Everybody is thrilled”, physical education teacher Lan Xunxin told Litchi News. “The kids haven’t had such experiences during their childhood.” A https://video.weibo.com/show?fid=1034:4869758408130636 " title="" target="_self">video posted on Weibo showed trees on the school ground with plastic bands and foot and hand holds wrapped around the trunks allowing students to scale the branches safely. School principal Tong Weihao said the school had discovered that students were no longer interested in traditional incentives like awards. Since last school term they stopped giving out material awards and started adopting new methods to motivate students. “We want to offer more opportunities for the kids to explore nature,” Tong said. The principal said he had fond memories of his own childhood growing up in a village where he and his friends entertained themselves with outdoor activities just like what the school is now trying to recreate with tree climbing and fishing “practice experience”. Tong believed that he could leverage those outdoor practices into modern teaching styles, given the school is located in a village surrounded by the natural environment. The move by the school has received significant interest on mainland social media. “The school’s initiative is very interesting,” remarked one person. Another person said: “I still remember that painful yet happy moment when I fell off a persimmon tree when I was little.” Creative new ideas to motivate children to explore nature and develop their independence have been on the rise in mainland China since the government unveiled new initiatives such as cooking classes for school students. Late last year, a kindergarten in Guizhou province in southwest China launched a farming course and classes on making tofu from scratch. In October, a primary school in eastern China’s Zhejiang province established an outdoor kitchen for students to learn how to cook basic meals.