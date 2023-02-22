The story of a Hong Kong boyfriend who took an invitation from his girlfriend’s family to “come over for dinner anytime” literally has caused an outpouring of humour on the city’s social media. A post on the DiscussHK forum entitled “My sister’s boyfriend comes over to dine every day” describes an embarrassing situation which unfolded over an innocent polite remark. When the poster’s sister brought her boyfriend home for the first time, her mother politely said to him: “Come over for dinner anytime. It’s just an extra pair of chopsticks”. However, the boyfriend took the comment seriously and has been turning up at his girlfriend’s home for dinner almost every day since. The boyfriend “eats a lot, doesn’t give us a penny, leaves when he’s done and won’t help with the dishes,” the angry poster said. She then added: “We also go out to celebrate big days in our family, such as someone’s birthday, and he comes as usual without giving gifts”. Confused, she asked people online: “What is the best way to get him to stop coming to our house for dinner?” The post has attracted more than 100 comments, many of them offering advice and criticising the boyfriend for being “rude”. One online observer said: “Start cooking less for every meal today, or even not cooking at all”. Another euphemistic piece of advice was: “If you already have an income, pretend to give your mum an allowance at dinner by saying that it’s your responsibility to help the family now that prices have gone up”. One commenter was even more direct: “Next time, ask your sister’s boyfriend to buy groceries before he arrives, then say that your family is not in the charity business and there is no such thing as a free meal”. However, others said that due to the fact that the man could be the irritated poster’s future brother-in-law, “you can’t be calculating and ruin the lifelong happiness of your sister”.