Police say the girl’s parents had sold her for US$38,000 to a man from their village who intended to marry her without her consent. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper
‘Mum and dad sold me’: teen girl in China flees to police for help after family take US$38,000 to marry her off against her will

  • A girl in China sold for an illegal underage marriage by her parents makes a break for help after being abducted to transport across the country
  • However, many raised fears for her safety after police allowed her family to take custody of her and did not appear to treat the matter as a crime

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:00pm, 25 Feb, 2023

