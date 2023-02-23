An excited woman in Taiwan who spent ages preparing and putting on makeup for a shopping trip to Chanel was dumbfounded to discover that her husband was taking her to a goose meat shop, which sounds like the French fashion brand in Mandarin. The husband, who posted his prank on social media Facebook in December, said his wife “has disappeared for two days” after he promised to take her to “Xiangnai’er”, a well-known Mandarin transliteration of the French luxury fashion house Chanel. However, she was crestfallen to find herself outside a goose meat shop also called “Xiangnai’er”, the online news platform HK01 reported on February 19. The man said his wife was excited about the upcoming “Chanel” trip and spent nearly an hour putting on makeup. “It is impossible to not wear makeup when going to places like that,” he recalled his wife saying. Unsurprisingly, the woman was shocked and speechless when she saw the meat shop and “stopped answering me when I talked to her,” the husband said. The man posted a photo of his wife all decked out and happy when they set off to “Chanel”. Online observers enjoyed the husband’s post and joked that he should be running for his life now. “I hope you can still see tomorrow’s sun,” one said. Another created a mock news report which said: “A witness later spotted her shopping for a knife at a hardware store.” “You should check with the household registration office. Your wife might be divorcing you now,” said a third. The unhappy wife replied to the post saying she was on her way home, warning her husband to “get ready”. The husband later posted jokingly: “I am fine – just a few wounds to my body. I am receiving emergency treatment now.”