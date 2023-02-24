A creepy kissing device with moving lips designed to allow people to feel “real” intimacy with long-distance lovers and even land smackers on random strangers, has gone viral on Chinese social media. The “lips” – made from silicon – simulate the actual pressure, movement and heat of a kisser’s lips using sensors, allowing the device to send an exact replica of the smacker to the recipient’s device. It works using a pairing mobile phone app, the Chinese news outlet Sichuan Guancha reported on February 20. The canoodling contraption has reminded people of a similar gadget known as the “Kissenger” which broke the internet a few years ago and also allows remote kissing. However, the Chinese version seems even more weird with its realistic design and a controversial “kiss square” function in the app that allows people to “upload” their smackers for other users to experience. Priced at around 260 yuan (US$38) each and 550 yuan for a pair on the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao, the device is selling at a rate of more than 100 a month. One male buyer’s review said that it was the biggest surprise he and his long-distance partner have had in years, adding: “Thank you technology.” The man who claims to have invented the device, surnamed Jiang, said he thought of the idea after engaging in a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend – who is now his ex – for seven years. He says the device should also be able to promote monogamous relationships as it can only pair up one sender and one receiver at a time. It also requires the consent of both parties. Jiang said the device could also help those with oral infectious diseases. Predictably, online observers reacted with humour. “You guys really have to kiss? Is it that important?” One joked, questioning the necessity of “remote kissing”. “Imagine my partner experiencing different people’s kisses in the square…I already feel cheated,” said another. A third offered the take of a perfectionist: “It is a genius invention, but where’s the tongue?” he moaned.