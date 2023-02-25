The graphic video of the disabled man’s attempt to help has been viewed more than nine million times on Douyin alone. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Disability does not hide kindness’: man with limp receives serious brain injury by blast while trying to warn shop about fire and wins praise in China

  • A disabled man in China was filmed trying to alert a shop about a fire before an unexpected blast sent him flying and left him seriously injured
  • The video of the disabled man’s attempt to help has been viewed more than 9 million times on Douyin alone

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:05am, 25 Feb, 2023

