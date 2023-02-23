A court in eastern China has ordered a hospital to pay 640,000 yuan (US$93,000) to a divorced couple after placing the wrong embryo into the woman’s womb during an IVF process a decade ago. The case has captured headlines in China and prompted the Anhui Provincial Health Committee to promise on February 20 to conduct an investigation, mainland news site cqcb.com reported. Given the pseudonyms Liu Wen and Sun Fang, the former husband and wife in the case had a son in 2013 following a successful IVF treatment at the Reproductive Medicine Centre of the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University in Hefei, eastern China’s Anhui province. However, as the boy aged, Liu became suspicious due to the lack of any physical resemblance. In 2020, Liu and Sun took the boy for DNA testing, which excluded the possibility of any biological connection between the boy and either parent. The couple, who divorced in 2018, filed a lawsuit last year against the hospital for infringing on their reproductive rights and their right to know the child’s identity, the report said. A judicial identification centre in Beijing engaged by the Hefei Shushan District Court found that when Sun received the embryo transplant, doctors did not record when or where they obtained the frozen embryo. Therefore the court found that the hospital could not guarantee the embryo was the couple’s or trace the source of the egg used. The judicial identification concluded that the hospital’s practices were flawed and committed medical errors in the case. The court ruled that the hospital’s blunder was linked to the couple’s resulting son not being their biological child. The hospital was then ordered to pay 640,000 yuan to compensate Liu and Sun. Liu said after the verdict that he is not satisfied with just compensation and wants to find his son’s biological parents and what happened to the embryo belonging to him and Sun, and if it resulted in a child being born. “The compensation is meaningless for me. If my own kid is alive, I want to contact his current parents. I promise I won’t interfere with their life. When the two kids grow up, we will tell them the truth,” Liu said. “If either of these two kids has an accident and needs a bone marrow donation, then we will be ready.” He said he had not told his son the truth and still treated him as his own. “But I feel uncomfortable in my heart. I have only told my sister about this. I must find someone to listen to my story; otherwise, I will get depressed,” said Liu. When questioned by Liu about the blunder, Wei Zhaolian, director of the hospital’s Reproductive Medicine Centre, said finding Liu’s son’s biological parents is challenging. She added that they had made numerous attempts to look for Liu and Sun’s embryo but failed to find it. “It’s not necessary to squabble over who your son is. A person will only live for decades, and in the end, the most important thing is forgiveness,” Wei told Liu. “Many parents with adoptive kids live a happy life together.” Two years ago, another hospital in China made headlines with a similar error when two 28-year-old men were found to have been switched at birth at a hospital in central China’s Henan province. Their identities were only discovered after one of them was diagnosed with liver cancer, but his parents’ blood types did not match his.