A couple in China won a court case after a hospital IVF blunder left them unknowingly raising another couple’s son. The man says the verdict is meaningless until he finds out what happened to his child. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
‘Is my kid alive?’: Chinese couple given wrong embryo in IVF treatment who raised strangers’ son for 10 years awarded US$93,000 compensation from hospital

  • A hospital’s blunder that left a couple unknowingly with the wrong embryo implanted has led a court to award almost US$100,000 in compensation
  • The father still wants to find his son’s biological parents and know what happened to the embryo belonging to him and ex-wife and if it resulted in a child

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:49pm, 23 Feb, 2023

