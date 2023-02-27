A “deluxe” Chinese yacht party has been revealed as an AI scam after potential customers noticed the “girls” used in promotional material had missing fingers. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
‘Their fingers look fake’: deluxe Chinese yacht party promising VIP maid service sunk after ‘freaky’ digits reveal AI-generated scam

  • A yacht party organiser has been outed as an artificial intelligence scammer after potential VIP customers noticed ‘freaky’ fingers in promotion photos
  • Latest mainland racket involving AI highlights limits of even the best proponents of the technology