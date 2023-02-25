“He told us that his wife had been conned out of more than 8 million yuan (US$1.2 million),” an unnamed police officer told Star Video.

The police began an investigation based on the details provided by the husband.

They soon discovered the truth was the opposite of the fears voiced by the woman’s concerned husband.

“There are 28 victims found,” the police officer said.

“She is not the victim, but the scammer.”

Police alleged that Li came up with the scam in 2016 after she was unable to pay off a debt. She disguised herself as a staff member at a local government department and approached high-worth individuals who could provide valuable financial information.

Card scams are common in China, but the sensational details of this case have trended on mainland social media. Photo: Shutterstock

Li promised them that they could get a high rate of interest with a bank and they entrusted her with their credit and debit card details.

She then used the cards to support her extravagant lifestyle and travel.

The case is still under official investigation.

The story and its shocking details have trended widely on mainland social media.

“How can Li keep the fraud quiet for six years? None of the victims got suspicious?” Asked one person.

Another commented: “What a poor husband!”

Stories about scams often prompt online discussions in China. Earlier this month, a woman in northern China’s Shanxi province defrauded 680,000 yuan (US$99,000) from her landlady to support her lifestyle.