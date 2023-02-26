An entitled Chinese civil servant who verbally abused a woman after a failed blind date with her has been hit by a torrent of criticism on mainland social media. Screenshots of a WeChat dialogue between the public official and the woman – posted by her – have been widely circulated on the Weibo platform. They show the man, surnamed Wang, who claimed to be a “cadre”, telling the woman: “It’s lucky for you to find a civil servant like me who can live a stress-free, relaxed life in the city.” Before his condescending comment to the woman, he confessed: “I won’t hide myself. I have feelings for you. You’re gentle and sexy and make a man’s hormones rise.” After the woman replied politely: “Thank you for your appreciation, but we really aren’t right for each other and I don’t want to waste your time,” the self-serving civil servant opined: “I’ve lost a bit of my pride.” The “cadre”, from the southwestern Chinese province of Guizhou, then said of himself: “I have developed a low-profile and discreet image in society, but that doesn’t mean I’m really low-level myself.” But then he reveals the true, self-important core of his nature by saying: “There are plenty of average-looking, 160cm tall, well-maintained girls. You will not even be able to tang ping by yourself until you retire.” Tang ping , which translates to “lie flat” in Mandarin, has become a popular term on the Chinese internet over the last two years, meaning to stop working and rest constantly. The man, a member of staff at the Statistics Bureau of Huaxi District in Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou province, has apologised to the woman and submitted a review to his workplace, according to Jimu News, a media outlet in the central province of Hubei. Hundreds of thousands read the story on Weibo. One angry online observer said: “Being a civil servant makes him feel so powerful that the Earth can’t even accommodate him.” Another commented: “The more you lack something, the more you try to sell it.” As the pressure to marry grows, many young Chinese are embracing matchmaking or blind dates to find a partner. In recent years, many bizarre stories related to this phenomenon have circulated on Chinese social media. During this year’s Lunar New Year holidays, a newspaper in the eastern province of Zhejiang reported that a 29-year-old man in the coastal city of Ningbo had gone on blind dates with more than 200 women in five years. “I can’t feel love anymore,” the man said.